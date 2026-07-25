Renata Ameni is chef partner of Birdee, a bakery and all-day café on the Williamsburg waterfront. The Brazilian-born chef is a fine-dining veteran who worked at Eleven Madison Park and opened Crown Shy before hopping over to more casual territory. Today on the show, we talk about bridging the gap between different styles of restaurants, making singular pastries, and more. Subscribe to This Is TASTE: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTubeLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Podcast
812: Building Birdee Bakery with Renata Ameni
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