Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

811: 1990s Los Angeles and 2010s YouTube with the Internet’s Grill Dad, Noah Galuten 

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on July 24, 2026

Noah Galuten—chef, James Beard Award–winning cookbook author, and YouTube food guy—joins the show to talk about his new book, Grill Time!. The conversation covers his unconventional path from UCLA theater student to LA pitmaster, the case for treating your gas grill as a weekday kitchen appliance, and a deep dive into his research trip to Hermosillo, Mexico, where he discovered that everything he thought he knew about carne asada was wrong. Subscribe to This Is TASTE: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

974. – Brandon Flowers

How Long Gone
July 24, 2026
Podcast

Kelsey Lu

Sheroes
July 24, 2026
Podcast

Debbii Dawson: Everybody’s Missing Their Medullas (Psychophysics with Daw-An Wu)

Everybody’s Missing Their Medullas: Investigating the Phenomenon of Perception with Psychophysics

Sing For Science
July 23, 2026
Podcast

Debbii Dawson: Everybody’s Missing Their Medullas (Psychophysics with Daw-An Wu)

Everybody’s Missing Their Medullas: Investigating the Phenomenon of Perception with Psychophysics

Sing For Science
July 23, 2026
Music

James Smith (Yard Act) talks with Pelle Almqvist (The Hives) on the Talkhouse Podcast

 "Early rap or early punk and all that stuff is exciting because no one's in it for the money."

Talkhouse Podcast, Yard Act, and The Hives
July 23, 2026
Podcast

Stud Country (Sean Monaghan)

Music Person
July 22, 2026