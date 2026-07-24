Noah Galuten—chef, James Beard Award–winning cookbook author, and YouTube food guy—joins the show to talk about his new book, Grill Time!. The conversation covers his unconventional path from UCLA theater student to LA pitmaster, the case for treating your gas grill as a weekday kitchen appliance, and a deep dive into his research trip to Hermosillo, Mexico, where he discovered that everything he thought he knew about carne asada was wrong. Subscribe to This Is TASTE: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTubeLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Podcast
811: 1990s Los Angeles and 2010s YouTube with the Internet’s Grill Dad, Noah Galuten
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