807: Caroline Chambers on Hallmark Bakeries, Ramen Vongole, and Why She Ordered the Entire Taco Bell Menu

Caroline Chambers built the number-one food and drink newsletter on Substack, What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking, on one radical premise: most of us don’t want to cook, and that’s fine. Her debut cookbook became an instant New York Times bestseller. Her follow-up, Make It Fast, was written with the help of reader feedback and organized around a new concept: the “walk away” recipe. It’s like millennial “set it and forget it,” if you will. In this episode, Caroline talks about the community-sourced cookbook, Substack as a business, and how she writes about products she likes, not always the ones that pay her. It’s a refreshing conversation, and we love having Caro in the studio.Subscribe to This Is TASTE: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTubeLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices