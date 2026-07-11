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805: Real Talk About Drinks Writing and Trend-Chasing Bars with Echo Lake’s Chloe Frechette 

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on July 11, 2026

Chloe Frechette spent nearly a decade as executive editor at Punch, the James Beard Award–winning drinks media brand, writing seriously about cocktails and the culture around them. Then she did what most drinks writers most certainly do not do: she opened a bar. Echo Lake and Undercurrent, her two-story rum destination in Williamsburg with partner Paul McGee, opened this spring—one a breezy daiquiri bar, the other an intimate den of rare and vintage spirits. In this episode, I speak with Chloe about making the jump from writing about bars to running one, the vintage rum collection that includes pre-embargo Cuban Bacardi, and so much more.Echo Lake is at 357 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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