Vikas Khanna grew up in Amritsar cooking beside his grandmother, arrived in New York with $3 and a dream, and became one of the first Indian chefs in the city to earn a Michelin star. His restaurant Bungalow—now one of NYC’s most coveted reservations—tells India’s culinary story through its 28 states. We talk about Vikas’s early cooking career in NYC, the rise of Junoon and later Bungalow, and what it means to cook for both presidents and homeless folks.Subscribe to This Is TASTE: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Podcast
802: 200 Million People Watch Vikas Khanna Talk About Indian Food. Here’s What He Couldn’t Say on TV.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
Related Stories
Aja Monet Talks with Mick Jenkins on the Talkhouse Podcast
"And it's just like, because I am trying to be the best man I actually can be, it, it will show up in my music."