801: We Went to the Summer Fancy Food Show. We Have Notes.

The Specialty Food Association's Summer Fancy Food Show is where the next year of grocery shelves gets decided, and Dan Frommer, founder of The New Consumer and one of the sharpest minds tracking how people spend their money, was there for all of it. Dan joins Matt to unpack the trends and new products they spotted on the floor of the Javits Center this week in New York. We talk about sparkling water, functional cookies, and some emerging categories that surprised even us. Check out Dan’s 2026 Mid-Year Consumer Trends Report.Brands mentioned on the episode: Mr. Pickles Industries Wandel Mad Mutz The Great Chestnut Experiment Ginja Snap Folkland Foods Buffs Rodeo Snacks Monte's Fine Foods Gamsa Foods Sooki Dirty Virgo Nomina Sparkling Water David Protein Field GoodsYakitori Guy Sauce Manischewitz 50 HertzSubscribe to This Is TASTE: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices