799: The Dream of the $50 Dinner in New York Is Alive and Canada’s Wild Run at North America’s 50 Best with Luke Fortney

It’s the return of Food Writers Talking About Food Writing. Every couple of weeks, Matt invites a journalist to talk about some favorite recent food writing as well as their thoughts on the industry as a whole. Luke Fortney went from covering New York’s restaurant scene at Eater to contributing weekly to the terrific New York Times food newsletter ⁠Where to Eat⁠. In this episode, we talk about the dream of the $50 dinner in New York, changes at the grocery store, Canada’s big showing at North America’s 50 Best, and how restaurants can think about a membership mode.Featured on the episode: But First, Restaurant [NYT] The New Grocer [Snaxshot] The Dream of a $50 Dinner Is Still Alive at These Restaurants [NYT] Why don't more restaurants have memberships? [Expedite] Oh, Canada [Caper]Get your tickets for ⁠⁠⁠This Is TASTE Live with Claire Saffitz⁠⁠⁠ at Rizzoli Bookstore in New York City on July 7.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices