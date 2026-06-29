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799: The Dream of the $50 Dinner in New York Is Alive and Canada’s Wild Run at North America’s 50 Best with Luke Fortney

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on June 29, 2026

It’s the return of Food Writers Talking About Food Writing. Every couple of weeks, Matt invites a journalist to talk about some favorite recent food writing as well as their thoughts on the industry as a whole. Luke Fortney went from covering New York’s restaurant scene at Eater to contributing weekly to the terrific New York Times food newsletter ⁠Where to Eat⁠. In this episode, we talk about the dream of the $50 dinner in New York, changes at the grocery store, Canada’s big showing at North America’s 50 Best, and how restaurants can think about a membership mode.Featured on the episode: But First, Restaurant [NYT] The New Grocer [Snaxshot] The Dream of a $50 Dinner Is Still Alive at These Restaurants [NYT] Why don't more restaurants have memberships? [Expedite] Oh, Canada [Caper]Get your tickets for ⁠⁠⁠This Is TASTE Live with Claire Saffitz⁠⁠⁠ at Rizzoli Bookstore in New York City on July 7.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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