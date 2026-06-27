798: French Training, Japanese Soul: Tadashi Ono’s Long Road Home

Tadashi Ono spent nine years as executive chef of La Caravelle, one of America’'s great French restaurants—twice earning a three-star New York Times review—before walking away to cook the Japanese food he actually wanted to cook. Since then, he’s run Matsuri and Maison O; written four cookbooks with Harris Salat on Japanese hot pots, grilling, and comfort food; and opened Teruko, a sushi bar and Japanese restaurant in the subterranean belly of the Hotel Chelsea. We talk about his long career and his latest cookbook, Japanese Comfort Cooking.Get your tickets for ⁠⁠⁠This Is TASTE Live with Claire Saffitz⁠⁠⁠ at Rizzoli Bookstore in New York City on July 7.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices