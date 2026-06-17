793: The Best Cookbooks of the Year So Far. Plus, a Very Early Fall Preview with Maggie Hoffman.

Maggie Hoffman is the writer and host behind The Dinner Plan, a podcast and Substack where she talks to a cookbook author every week about weeknight cooking realities, kitchen burnout, and what people actually cook at home. She joins Matt for a look back at the standout cookbooks of spring 2026. Here are the spring books mentioned, and listen at the end for our early fall favorites.And it’s the return of Three Things, where Aliza and Matt discuss what’s interesting in the food world, including Aliza’s swing through the Pacific Northwest for strawberry picking and visits to The Paper Bridge and a Portland Pickles game. Matt tries push-pop sushi at Suka Sushi, pays tribute to the mujaddara at Kalustyan's, and he checks out the new infused oils from Primis Imports.MAGGIE’S FAVORITE SPRING COOKBOOKSÖzlem Warren’s Istanbul Natasha Pickowicz’s Everyone Hot Pot Georgina Hayden’s MEDesque Hillary Sterling’s AMMAZZA! Joe Woodhouse’s Weeknight Vegetarian MATT’S FAVORITE SPRING COOKBOOKSHam El-Waylly’s Hello, Home Cooking Ella Quittner’s Obsessed With the Best Jena Derman and Jack Schramm’s Solid Wiggles Adeena Sussman’s Zariz Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices