Transmissions :: Sun Ra: Door of the Cosmos Special

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Episode Info Season 12

Episode 11

Welcome back to Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions with Jason P. Woodbury. This week, we’ve got something extra special: a behind the scenes look at the forthcoming documentary, Sun Ra: Door of the Cosmos, a sonic cinema odyssey through the life, work and philosophy of the surrealist composer and musician.

In addition to a conversation with director Drew DeNicola, who you may know from the 2012 doc Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me, this episode will present archival material gathered for the film, including interviews and statements from Ra himself, rare recordings of the Sun Ra Arkestra in action, and previous Transmissions guest Camae Ayewa, also known as Moor Mother, reading from Sun Ra’s book of poetry, The Immeasurable Equation.

The documentary has ⁠launched a Kickstarter campaign⁠ to raise finishing funds that will run for the month of September, offering unique array of premiums at all donation levels, including a selection of vinyl recordings from the Modern Harmonic label, and limited edition t-shirt and large format art prints from legendary jazz photographer, Veryl Oakland.

Now, settle in as we explore the Sun Ra's esoteric ideas, hear his singular voice, and explore the Arkestra's vast lore and history. Crack open this door of the cosmos and enter in.