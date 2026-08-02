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Toy Story 5

By Blank Check with Griffin & David

12:00 AM EDT on August 2, 2026

Woody, Buzz, and Jessie are back - and they're making us freak out about social media! Join Griffin, David, Ben, and Marie as they discuss Andrew Stanton's latest film - this summer's blockbuster hit Toy Story 5. David gets to talk about being a parent. Marie and Ben get to talk about wanting to be parents. And Griffin gets to talk about his special interest - the Toy Story franchise.Special thanks to Nick “Tiger” Wiger (Doughboys, How Did This Get Played?) and Aiko Tanaka (@aikocomedy) for help with the Japanese translations. Read Sucker: My year as a degenerate gambler By McKay Coppins Watch Please take Toy Story 4 away from me by Jenny NicholsonRead: Toy Story Confronts a Nightmare of Modern Parenting By David SimsSign up for Check Book, the Blank Check newsletter featuring even more “real nerdy shit” to feed your pop culture obsession. Dossier excerpts, film biz AND burger reports, and even more exclusive content you won’t want to miss out on.Join our Patreon for franchise commentaries and bonus episodes.Follow us @blankcheckpod on Twitter, Instagram, Threads and Facebook! Buy some real nerdy merchConnect with other Blankies on our Reddit or DiscordFor anything else, check out BlankCheckPod.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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