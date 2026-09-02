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Tommy Stinson

Tommy Stinson on what he learned from his time in Guns N' Roses, the old Minneapolis clubs The Nacirema and Duffy’s, and starting on stand-up bass.

By That's How I Remember It

5:00 AM EDT on September 2, 2026

Tommy Stinson is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Tommy is a rock and roll hero of mine, and I was thrilled to have him on the podcast. We talked about Sly & The Family Stone’s “It’s a Family Affair,” old Minneapolis clubs The Nacirema and Duffy’s, loving Minneapolis band The Suburbs, starting on stand-up bass, what he learned from his time in Guns N' Roses and whether he remembers anything from the show at 7th Street Entry where I first saw the Replacements. Was a thrill to have Tommy here, listen and subscribe!

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