Tommy Stinson is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Tommy is a rock and roll hero of mine, and I was thrilled to have him on the podcast. We talked about Sly & The Family Stone’s “It’s a Family Affair,” old Minneapolis clubs The Nacirema and Duffy’s, loving Minneapolis band The Suburbs, starting on stand-up bass, what he learned from his time in Guns N' Roses and whether he remembers anything from the show at 7th Street Entry where I first saw the Replacements. Was a thrill to have Tommy here, listen and subscribe!
Podcast
Tommy Stinson
Tommy Stinson on what he learned from his time in Guns N' Roses, the old Minneapolis clubs The Nacirema and Duffy’s, and starting on stand-up bass.
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