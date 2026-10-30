Three Great Things: Alexander Payne

Three Great Things is Talkhouse’s series in which artists tell us about three things they absolutely love. To mark the 30th anniversary re-release of Alexander Payne’s debut feature, Citizen Ruth, restored by IndieCollect in collaboration with Criterion Collection and Paramount, and starring Laura Dern, Swoosie Kurtz, Kelly Preston and Burt Reynolds, the Oscar-winning writer-director shared some of the things that bring him joy in life. — N.D.

Westward the Women

I want to recommend a movie I love called Westward the Women. When you love a movie, particularly one that makes you cry, you're often afraid to see it again because its power may have lessened due to custom and familiarity. I felt that way about this movie the first few times I saw it – Oh gosh, I hope I'm still going to love it. And now I don't have that fear, because each time I see it, it's equally if not more extraordinary with equal emotional weight. In fact, I’m often even moremoved because of my long intimacy with characters I love.

Westward the Women is a 1951 Western directed by William A. Wellman. Wellman directed an astonishing number of films, but for some reason I cannot fathom his body of work has grown over the years criminally neglected. Westward the Women is a masterpiece. The way I describe it, it's as though Akira Kurosawa and Vittorio de Sica banded together to make a Western, because it has at once great muscular action sequences and a very sensitive humanist heart. (OK, both were great humanists, but Kurosawa can add action.)

The story is remarkable. It's about the transporting of 125 women from Chicago to California to become wives. They are warned that about a third of them will die along the way, and so it is. It's a movie that makes me cry about three times, and never fails to do so. Frank Capra wanted to make the film, but he realized for some reason that he couldn't or wouldn't. He was friends with William Wellman and said, “I think you'd be good for this.” So Wellman hired a phenomenal writer, Charles Schnee, whose credits include Red River and The Bad and the Beautiful, and who wrote a wonderful screenplay.

I'm guessing that Westward the Women is not better known because it didn't have an A-list star in the lead. Robert Taylor is a lesser figure, maybe an A-star. Had it starred John Wayne, I predict it would be better known, but I just can't recommend and champion this film enough.

Weather Report

I love the jazz fusion band Weather Report. They had a big hit with “Birdland,” which is the song that gets played a lot and that people recognize. The band was basically two people. First was Joe Zawinul, a pianist who had played with Miles Davis, Maynard Ferguson and Cannonball Adderley. He was a white Viennese guy trained as an accordion player and then became a pianist and evolved into a fantastic conceptual artist of what jazz could be. For Weather Report, he teamed with the wonderful tenor sax player Wayne Shorter, and then they had other musicians play with them, including famously the legendary bass player Jaco Pastorius, who soared as the third in that triumvirate for a while, until he came to an early and untimely end. Pastorius was the master of the fretless bass and is still considered one of the all-time greatest bass players.

I was lucky enough to see Weather Report three times in concert, all during the ’70s. I remember one time, I saw them in Berkeley, California, and Carlos Santana was seated two or three rows in front of me. They now have some entire shows that were videotaped that you can see on YouTube.

Weather Report was a phenomenal group. Like many other jazz-rock fusion artists, they moved toward being more commercial in the ’80s, but up until about their album Heavy Weather – and especially on albums like Tale Spinnin’, Mysterious Traveler and Black Market – I can't recommend their music highly enough. I can listen to it any time, but for me, their music – and also the music of Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters – is always music from the future. It always sounds innovative. It never sounds passé. People should just go check out that fine group!

Black Wings Has My Angel

I'm not a huge reader of detective fiction, but I recently read a book that’s in the vein of Dashiell Hammett and James M. Cain, and it blew my socks off. It's in the fantastic New York Review of Books Classics series, and it's called Black Wings Has My Angel, by a writer you and I have never heard of named Elliott Chaze. I read it about four or five years ago, and I wound up, of course, immediately giving away my copy and then buying about five more to give to other people. Τhey all loved it and kept passing it along. I don't remember a whole lot about it (I need to reread it!), but I read it twice in a row. It’s one of those situations where I finish a book and then think, I gotta read this again! It’s one of those books that are so finely observed and written that they accurately and truthfully captures a man’s disturbing inner life. On almost every page, I had to pause and look up to let what I had just read fall down my brain like a pebble falling down a well. I had to wait till it hit the bottom and made a little splash. Only then could I go on.

Because I’m a film director, I’m cursed with everything I read to ask myself, Could this be a movie? And one of my majors at university was literature, so I'm well-read enough to know how not well-read I am. But frequently I’ll think, This is such a good book, it should never be a movie. A great book succeeds on terms exclusive to literature, and one of those functions is the infinite images projected in different readers’ brains. When you take a great book and make a movie out of it, you make the infinite finite. I think that's wrong. For example, in that same series, New York Review of Books Classics, I love John Williams’ Stoner, which a lot of people have read. But it should never be a movie. And it has come my way to two or three times over the years. Someone will think, “Oh, yeah – Midwestern, unhappy man … That's Alexander Payne's wheelhouse.” So when it came to me, I’d say, “You know what? I love this book so much, it should never be a movie. It should remain a book.” 100 Years of Solitude came my way one time, and I had long thought that book should never be a movie. They made a series of it for Netflix, but there's no way I'm ever going to watch it in a million years. You can't monkey around with that stuff. For me, Black Wings Has My Angel is in that category – it's so well written that it should never be a movie. What's good about it is the quality of the writing together with the story – the two of them together.