Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

Sean Ono Lennon: The Golden Egg of Empathy (AI Ethics with Anat Perry and Jason D’Cruz)

The Golden Egg of Empathy: AI Ethics and the Future of Intelligence.

By Sing For Science

11:30 PM EDT on August 19, 2026

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

What happens when artificial intelligence is given a directive without a human conscience to constrain it?Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter Sean Ono Lennon joins AI ethics researchers Dr. Jason De Cruz and Dr. Anat Perry for a conversation inspired by The Great Parrot Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy, Sean's concept album and companion comic book co-created with Les Claypool.Using Nick Bostrom’s famous "paperclip maximizer" thought experiment as a jumping-off point, the panel explores the alignment problem, the nature of theory of mind, and the fundamental tension between cold, mathematical optimization and human empathy. Together, they unpack whether true empathy requires a conscious, mortal experience of existing—and examine the risks of integrating persuasive, simulated empathy into courtrooms, therapy, and everyday human relationships.This episode was produced in partnership with the Harvard Radcliffe Institute and recorded live in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Johanna Samuels

Johanna Samuels on her new record called ⁠Sorry Kid⁠, morally complex endings, having a panic attack at Moulin Rouge, and going to movies by yourself.

That's How I Remember It
August 19, 2026
Podcast

824: Deadass Beekeeping and Beyond with Gecile Fojas and Anthony Virey 

This Is TASTE
August 19, 2026
Podcast

Transmissions :: Fred Thomas

Indie rock journeyman Fred Thomas on a long life making music.

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
August 19, 2026
Podcast

985. – Jerry Stahl

How Long Gone
August 19, 2026
Podcast

Newport Folk Festival 2026 Scene Report

Music Person
August 17, 2026
Podcast

823: Interpol’s Daniel Kessler: Guitarist, Restaurateur, Spanish Food Freak

This Is TASTE
August 17, 2026