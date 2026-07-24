Mood Board: Jeffrey Silverstein’s Doggone

Mood Board is our column where artists share a few of the things that inspired their new record. This time, the Portland-based songwriter Jeffrey Silverstein tells us how his uncle, Hats N’ Boots, Willy Vlautin, and more influenced his forthcoming record Doggone (out October 23 on Full Time Hobby). His latest single, “Portland Works,” is out now.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

1. North Country Band & My Uncle Jon

While writing songs for Doggone, I discovered my uncle was a songwriter and manager for North Country Band, a Grateful Dead inspired country-rock group from Minnesota that released just one self-titled album in 1978. I’d been DJing the album and showing live performances to friends for years before knowing his involvement. This furthered my understanding of my uncle’s life in music (performing with Doc Watson, putting on shows for Jerry Jeff Walker, etc) and made me feel like being a musician was in my blood.

2. Lewis Naysmith & the Hat N’ Boots Landmark

Doggone’s album art features archival photos of Hat N' Boots, a famous landmark designed by Pacific Northwest artist Lewis Nasmyth in 1953 for a Western-style gas station now in Seattle's Oxbow park due to a community-led effort to save them from demolition. The iconic roadside attraction fell into disrepair after the original gas station closed in 1988. In 2003, the community rallied to have the structures moved, and they were restored and reopened as a park landmark in 2005. I initially came across the image on the hunt for roadside attractions via the Internet Archive — I was immediately drawn to both the imagery and story. It reminded me of folks rallying to save the Daniel Johnston mural in Austin or the Eliott Smith mural in Los Angeles. Highly recommend a visit to anyone passing through Seattle.

3. The Horse by Willy Vlautin

This is my favorite book I’ve read in many years. I was delighted to discover (after reading) that it was written by Portland musician Willy Vlautin of the Delines and Richond Fontaine. The book’s main character is Al Ward. Al is in his 60s and lives on an isolated mining claim in an isolated town in Nevada. He survives on canned soup, instant coffee, and memories of his ex-wife, friends and family he’s lost, and his life as a touring musician. Al finds himself teetering on the edge of madness until a blind and helpless horse arrives on his property seemingly out of thin air. It was such a beautiful reflection on art, addiction, loneliness, heartbreak, and the reality of life on the road in small-time bands. Grateful to have come across it when I did.

4. Speaking with Will Oldham, Bill Callahan, and Terry Allen

I’ve had the immense privilege of interviewing some of my heroes for the Creative Independent. I’ve long considered Will Oldham, Bill Callahan, and Terry Allen’s careers to be kind of the gold standard or blueprint for how to stay engaged in and true to your work as an artist. I’ve learned something from everyone I’ve spoken with for TCI, but conversations with Will, Bill, and Terry were immensely illuminating and motivating as I continued to put the pieces together for a new album.

5. Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove (Documentary)

I’d been a big fan of all of Dough Sahm’s music, but up until the past few years I realized I didn’t know too much of his back story. Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove tells the story of a true musicians’ musician and unsung hero of Texas music. I love and appreciate Sahm’s community-driven approach to collaboration and being a bandleader. It’s something I think about often as I bring different players together to join me on stage and in the studio.

You can catch Jeffrey on tour in the UK/Europe next month with Bobby Lee:

Aug 13: Moth Club — London

Aug 14: St Stephen's Church — Ipswich

Aug 15: Kamera — Manchester

Aug 16: Sydney & Matilda — Sheffield

Aug 20: Pustervik — Gothenburg

Aug 21: Solhällan Löderup Festival — Löderup

Aug 22: Rootsy Summer Fest — Falkenberg

Aug 23: Stockholm Roots Festival — Stockholm

And in the PNW in the fall (*supporting Lou Hazel):

Sep 18: Sosta House — Portland, OR

Oct 9: The Showdown — Portland, OR*

Oct 10: The Red Barn — Hood River, OR*

Oct 11: Trout Lake Hall — Trout Lake, WA*