Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Music

Mood Board: Horse Lords’ Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive!

The Baltimore band on how The Headhunters, Jaap Vink, and more inspired their new record.

9:00 AM EDT on July 3, 2026

Mood Board is our column where artists share a few of the things that inspired their new record. This time, the Baltimore band Horse Lords tell us how The Headhunters, Jaap Vink, and more helped shape their new record Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive!, out now on RVNG Intl.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music 

1. The Lee family of Hoboken, Georgia

Our arrangement of “Eureka 378-B” (a song which appears on the Bottom of page 378 of The Sacred Harp, Cooper edition) is based on the singing practice of the Lee family of Hoboken, Georgia, some of few surviving practitioners of the slow, heavily ornamented style (“a lot of squiggles in it”) that was once widespread in both the North and South, and which, ironically, reformers bearing notated tunebooks like The Sacred Harp aimed to extinguish. Here, David Lee demonstrates the style using “Show Pity Lord” (called “Cusseta” in the Denson edition).

2. “Sly” by The Headhunters live in Bremen, Germany, November 1974

The physical distance involved in writing and recording this album made the idea of being “a band that plays music together” feel a bit abstract. An early reference that became a foundational mood board was this Headhunters live video. A sonic and visual example of what a live band should probably aim for. The music and performance speak for themselves, a perfect mix of everything. We saw Herbie Hancock live in 2024. Exquisite show, I will never forget him performing a solo piece based on his technical and personal relationship to the vocoder, all through a vocoder in between top-tier jazz fusion. 

3. John McGuire “A Capella”

John McGuire’s music has a rigorous formal cohesion that is very satisfying and inspiring. This piece in particular was an inspiration for the use of voice on Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive! 

4. Tom Johnson’s Self-Similar Melodies

Johnson’s treatise is a gift that never stops giving. A masterclass of how to take a simple idea and walk with it to a complex destination. Anytime one is creatively stuck, they can randomly open this book and be engaged. A classic, “this will be simple to program and understand” turns into two-days-later learning experiences. We drew heavily from a chapter or two while writing the pieces that ended up on the record with Arnold Dreyblatt. So much so we ended up with an excess of material that didn't work for that project. Those detours ended up shaping a lot of the material on this new record.

5. Jaap Vink

The boiled down themes for this record were rotations and feedback. Asking the question, what does it mean to iterate, change perspective and morph? The electronic systems and concepts of Jaap Vink were essential for how we created the electronic tools that processed our instruments and generated sound. Vink’s approach to systems design is in step with Johnson's tenets of minimalism. How can a simple design, connected in a smart way, permeate successfully? If generative electronic music composition was writing, Vink wrote the book, so how can one not reference the tome?

Horse Lords

Horse Lords is a band founded in Baltimore in 2010, consisting of Owen Gardner (guitar), Max Eilbacher (bass), Sam Haberman (drums), Andrew Bernstein (alto saxophone/percussion). Their latest record, Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive!, is out now on RVNG Intl.

(Photo Credit: Kasia Zacharko)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Aja Monet Talks with Mick Jenkins on the Talkhouse Podcast

 "And it's just like, because I am trying to be the best man I actually can be, it, it will show up in my music."

Talkhouse Podcast, Mick Jenkins, and Aja Monet
July 2, 2026
Music

Richard Franecki and Karl J. Palouček Talk Tape Experiments, Cassette Networking, and More

The artists catch up about the early days of F/i and the new reissue of Invisible Men.

July 2, 2026
Music

The Album Leaf and Hundred Waters Take Turns

Jimmy LaValle and Nicole Miglis catch up about the making of their new track, and much more.

June 30, 2026
Music

Mood Board: Curls Ultra’s American Blood

The Chicago band on how Don DeLillo, Timothy McVeigh, Looney Tunes, and more inspired their new record.

June 26, 2026
Music

CS Cleaners and Lathe of Heaven Talk Their Favorite, Most Busted Shows

The NYC bands catch up.

June 25, 2026
Music

Kara-Lis Coverdale and Visible Cloaks Wonder If Machines Have Souls

The artists talk digitalism, the architecture of silence, and much more.

June 23, 2026