Mood Board: Holy Waves’s i’m DADA

Mood Board is our column where artists share a few of the things that inspired their new record. This time, the Austin-based band Holy Wave tells us how Studio Ghibli, Casino Versus Japan, The Twilight Zone, and more helped shape i’m DADA — out now on Suicide Squeeze.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

1. Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli films have always been incredible to me, but since I had kids they hit different. It’s amazing as a parent to be equally as enamored by a piece of art as your kids are. They’ve inspired me to create art that is palatable to all ages. The stories, illustrations, and music all induce a sense of wonder. This world sometimes makes it feel difficult to create things that are mystical and magical. The sentiment that everything is a spirit is something that comes naturally when we are young, and I’m working to get back there.

— Kyle Hager

2. Casino Versus Japan

Casino Versus Japan has soundtracked many tours and various moments for us over the years so naturally it was on our mood board for this new record. It really feels like you’re in his imagination when listening to his records, these intricate worlds of introspective electronic beat music have provided a much needed respite from some of today’s realities. There were plenty of moments in the studio where we would get super excited because something, whether it was a synth, a beat or just a certain texture, kinda sounded like it could live in the Casino Versus Japan realm and it would feel like we were on the right path. Thank you, CVJ!

— Julian Ruiz

3. The Twilight Zone, "The Monsters Are Due On Maple Street"

When I have something I want to say but can't say it well, I will normally turn to Rod Serling for help. His voice is all over our work. This is the episode that I kept coming back to while working on this album. “See You in HAL” is a petition for help. For a society on “Maple Street.” So scared that we are constantly on the verge of tearing each other apart, and it's not out of hatred for each other, it’s out of fear. The episode's themes are all over this song. We also sample the alien’s monologue from the end of this episode.

— Ryan Fuson

4. Norm Macdonald

As the world slips further and further into a dystopian, AI-slop-nightmare, I think it’s more important to try and carve out a bit of joy and laughter from something real and human. Norm Macdonald was able to do that, while silently battling cancer. All with a smile on his face. He’s a constant presence in our band's vernacular and collective sense of humor. His very real sickness and struggle also feels like a metaphor for the society we live in. Battling against real darkness and sickness everyday, while trying to still laugh and feel hope for the future. His comedy achieves what we strive for in music as well. Creating something that represents us as an inherently flawed and beautiful species, and reminding us that everything is meant to be temporary and absurd.

— Joey Cook

5. Lorelle Meets the Obsolete

Lorelle Meets the Obsolete is one of the great bands of our generation. Their attention to sonic detail and mastery of noise is second only to their incredible knack for melody. There is something in their music that draws your attention to the beauty and serenity of the darkness. Getting to know them over the years, their personalities and spiritual essence are as inspiring as their music is. They taught us to put prayers in our songs, and for that we are forever grateful. Living and working with Lorena and Beto in Ensenada for two weeks was, perhaps, the most creatively conducive environment we could imagine being in.

— Kyle Hager