Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Music

Mood Board: Born At Midnite’s Eternal BAM Nation

The Montreal-based duo on how Facebook Marketplace, Gremlins, eating cookies, and more inspired their new record.

9:00 AM EDT on July 10, 2026

Mood Board is our column where artists share a few of the things that inspired their new record. This time, Amery Sandford and David Carriere, aka the Montreal duo Born At Midnite, tell us how Facebook Marketplace, Gremlins, and more helped shape their new record Eternal BAM Nation — out now on Arbutus Records.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

1. Used Tech Grift on FB Marketplace 

Every time we acquired some run down 30-year-old VCR shaped synthesizer, or beat up sampler, or a fugly guitar, or some old royalty free media, it directly led to the success of a new song. But the novelty of the new toy would wear off quickly. I found that leveraging the sale of used laptops, iCloud locked phones, fake brand name sneakers, or home assistant devices against the purchase of items I want keeps the studio fresh and inspiring! 

2. Animated Feats

Particularly Angel’s Egg (1985) and the animated Canadian band that donned fake British accents Prozzäk. Amery has a memory of watching the Gremlins movie while simultaneously bumping Prozzäk when she was just a wee one in the mountains of Alberta. 

3. Horses and Dancing 

Or… Getting back to the things you liked to do when you were younger, and may have fell out of doing them on the road to rockstardom. There might even be a track of this title on the new Amery record. 

4. Taking 15 

Hitting a breakwall is a great excuse to go outside and eat a cookie. 

5. Amery’s Spoons 

Really loud spoons used for making BAM demos. We had to put some painters tape between the two spoons to dull and lessen the volume a bit. That doesn’t mean that they don’t kick ass.

Born At Midnite

Born At Midnite is the Montreal-based duo of Amery Sandford and David Carriere (TOPS, Marci). Their record Eternal BAM Nation is out now on Arbutus Records. 

(Photo Credit: Sasha Khalimonova)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Music

Talkhouse Weekend Playlist: A Sampling of the Illegal Art Archive

Matthew S (Myth Math) shares a collection of his favorite tracks from the sample-based label’s history.

July 10, 2026
Music

Introducing: Slowspin’s “Phantom Weight”

A new song, with an introduction to it by Zeerak Ahmed herself.

July 10, 2026
Music

Ava Mirzadegan and Julie Doiron Are Willing to Talk About the Heavy Stuff

The singer-songwriters catch up about self-sabotage, the attention economy, and more.

July 9, 2026
Music

Vorhex Angel and Primitive Ring Chat About Drain

“There’s a lot of Ween juju in the record.”

July 7, 2026
Music

Mood Board: Horse Lords’ Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive!

The Baltimore band on how The Headhunters, Jaap Vink, and more inspired their new record.

July 3, 2026
Podcast

Aja Monet Talks with Mick Jenkins on the Talkhouse Podcast

 "And it's just like, because I am trying to be the best man I actually can be, it, it will show up in my music."

Talkhouse Podcast, Mick Jenkins, and Aja Monet
July 2, 2026