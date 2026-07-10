Mood Board: Born At Midnite’s Eternal BAM Nation

Mood Board is our column where artists share a few of the things that inspired their new record. This time, Amery Sandford and David Carriere, aka the Montreal duo Born At Midnite, tell us how Facebook Marketplace, Gremlins, and more helped shape their new record Eternal BAM Nation — out now on Arbutus Records.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

1. Used Tech Grift on FB Marketplace

Every time we acquired some run down 30-year-old VCR shaped synthesizer, or beat up sampler, or a fugly guitar, or some old royalty free media, it directly led to the success of a new song. But the novelty of the new toy would wear off quickly. I found that leveraging the sale of used laptops, iCloud locked phones, fake brand name sneakers, or home assistant devices against the purchase of items I want keeps the studio fresh and inspiring!

2. Animated Feats

Particularly Angel’s Egg (1985) and the animated Canadian band that donned fake British accents Prozzäk. Amery has a memory of watching the Gremlins movie while simultaneously bumping Prozzäk when she was just a wee one in the mountains of Alberta.

3. Horses and Dancing

Or… Getting back to the things you liked to do when you were younger, and may have fell out of doing them on the road to rockstardom. There might even be a track of this title on the new Amery record.

4. Taking 15

Hitting a breakwall is a great excuse to go outside and eat a cookie.

5. Amery’s Spoons

Really loud spoons used for making BAM demos. We had to put some painters tape between the two spoons to dull and lessen the volume a bit. That doesn’t mean that they don’t kick ass.