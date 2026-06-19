Mood Board: Booker Stardrum and Evan Shornstein’s OOPS!

Mood Board is our column where artists share a few of the things that inspired their new record. This time, Booker Stardrum and Evan Shornstein share how Tony Williams, California, and more shaped their new record OOPS! — out now on Spencer Zahn’s Sudden Quarterly.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

1. Tony Williams's Ride Cymbal

On day one of the session, we set the drum set up right in Spencer's kitchen. It was my first time playing on a new cymbal I had just gotten. The cymbal reminded me of Tony Williams's ride cymbal on those incredible Miles second quintet albums (E.S.P., Neferititi, Filles De Kilimanjaro). I was warming up playing some uptempo jazz ride when Evan blew in with spacious synth textures and we let it roll. This would become “PART ONE.” Like most tracks on this album, this three-part suite started with a simple gesture or cell and we hung on until it evolved. Then in production we could make additive or subtractive arrangement choices.

— Booker Stardrum

2. Playing One Instrument Simultaneously

This album has a lot of Nord Drum/Buchla combination moments. Going back to our first jams together, this was always a great combination for us and improvising together in this format can be very generative. I can play rhythms on the Nord Drum that trigger sequences on the Buchla. Evan can control the signal and the sound design. So we're basically playing one instrument together. We've done this on the Continuum Synthesizer as well. Evan and I are both percussionists/producers so we very organically speak the same language, and physically playing a single instrument together is a very cool way to explore that.

— Booker Stardrum

3. New Landscape, Less Humidity

Until this point, Booker and I have only made music together in New York’s Hudson Valley. We used to record quite frequently at my old house… shrouded in trees and summer humidity. This record marks a new musical journey out West. Three long days recording in a cool indoor cave. Vibrant rays of the California sun pouring through the window. Cool breezy nights after full days of sonic journeys.

— Evan Shornstein

4. Two Drummers

At the core, Booker and I are both drummers. We share a foundation and preference for rhythm. My role on this record leaned toward melody and harmony. I played various synthesizers (Continuum, CS-50, Buchla, CP-70) while Booker held down a drum kit on the other end of the room. Occasionally, we stepped into the rhythm section together. I would switch my attention to sequencing on the Buchla and Electribe, while Booker played his electric Nord drum a few inches away.

— Evan Shornstein

5. Backseat

I took a backseat from producing and mixing this time. Instead, I was able to just pour my energy and focus into playing with Booker. For me, that’s a rarity. It was a joy!

— Evan Shornstein