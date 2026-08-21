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Podcast

Laura Veirs

By Sheroes

12:00 AM EDT on August 21, 2026

Get ready to get inspired. We welcome back Portland, Oregon artist Laura Veirs this week, whose new album is the culmination of four transformative years, during which time she says she discovered who she is as an artist. 27 years since releasing her 1999 debut, Laura took the production reins for the first time on her brand new, fourteenth album, Temple Songs, named for her backyard studio ("the Temple of Bloom"). We learn why this album is exceptionally vulnerable for Laura to share, and the skills she uncovered by pushing herself to record the album entirely on her own.

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