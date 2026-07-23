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James Smith (Yard Act) talks with Pelle Almqvist (The Hives) on the Talkhouse Podcast

 "Early rap or early punk and all that stuff is exciting because no one's in it for the money."

By Talkhouse Podcast, Yard Act, and The Hives

8:00 AM EDT on July 23, 2026

On this week’s Talkhouse Podcast we’ve got a couple of dynamic frontmen who’ve brought a ton of personality to rock and roll over the years: It’s Pelle Almqvist and James Smith. 

Pelle Almqvist, aka Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist, is the singer for the Swedish band the Hives, who make garage rock, punk rock, or simply rock and roll, depending on who you’re talking to—that question comes up in this conversation. The Hives broke through back in the early 2000s with the monumental album Veni Vidi Vicious and the song “Hate to Say I Told You So,” and they’ve since amassed an incredible catalog alongside an earned reputation as one of the most exciting live bands you’re ever going to see. The Hives went quiet for a while but came roaring back in 2023, and last year they released their seventh record called The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, a brilliant title if I’ve ever seen one. Check out the title track from that album right here.

The other half of today’s conversation, James Smith, is the singer/talker/kinda rapper at the helm of the British band Yard Act, whose first album—2022’s The Overload—immediately announced them as a serious musical force. Smith’s voice is the slick, confident center of their songs, and his unique way of sing-speaking feels like a gamble that paid off ridiculously well. The band has since released two more records, including the excellent new You’re Gonna Need A Little Music, which deals at times with the idea of getting everything you want but not knowing what to do with it. It was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnson—he’s the Justin mentioned in this chat—who seemed to help tame the beast in all the right ways. Check out “Empty Pledges” right here.

This lively chat took place via Zoom, and I have to note right off the bat that Almqvist was dialing in from his sauna while wearing a Hives-branded robe—totally on brand in the best way. They talk about religion, typical days on tour, and quite a bit about how they’ve both gotten into painting—and how they’re trying not to make it into work. Enjoy.

Thanks for listening to the Talkhouse Podcast, and thanks to Pelle Almqvist and James Smith for chatting, If you liked what you heard, please follow Talkhouse on your favorite podcasting platform, and check out all the other great podcasts in our network. This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan, and the Talkhouse theme is composed and performed by the Range. See you next time!

Talkhouse Podcast

Your favorite musicians, filmmakers, and other creative minds one-on-one. No moderator, no script, no typical questions. The Talkhouse Podcast offers unique insights into creative work from all genres and generations. Subscribe now, and explore more illuminating shows on the Talkhouse Podcast Network.

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