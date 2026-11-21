The first time I ever left the country, I went with my church youth group. We flew to the Bahamas for a youth conference, and our hotel sat right on the beach. Every morning, I woke up before everybody else. I would slip out, walk down to the water, and wait.

Then the sun came up.

I had never seen anything like it. The color spreading across the water. The quiet. The warmth hitting my face before the day had a chance to get loud. It gave me a peace I couldn't explain. It felt like I'd been missing something my whole life and didn't know it until that moment.

I still chase that feeling. Whenever I travel, I'm up before the sun. Every sunrise feels like another shot at life. Another chance to improve, another chance to say something.

----//----

People like to ask me what kind of filmmaker I am. It's a fair question. It's just hard to answer.

I've written, directed or produced more than 18 documentaries and narrative features. One of my documentaries, about a Detroit high school, won three Emmys. I write poems. I write lyrics. I'm in the middle of creating a musical. My team and I produce vertical microdramas, the short series people watch on their phones one episode at a time. Some people are skeptical about this new format. I embraced the challenge. If that's where people are watching, I want to be there telling them a story.

So what kind of filmmaker am I? Honestly, it depends on how I feel in the morning.

----//----

Right now, though, my heart is with Marcus Belgrave, the subject of my new documentary feature, ...And Damn He Could Play: The Marcus Belgrave Story.

I didn't come to this film as a jazz guy. I grew up in Detroit on ’90s hip hop and R&B. But the more I learned about Marcus, the more one question kept bothering me.

Why don't more people know his name?

This man played trumpet with Ray Charles. He played in the Motown house band. He could stand on a stage next to anybody in the world and hold his own. And still, plenty of trumpet players with lesser gifts became bigger names.

The answer turned out to be the whole movie. Marcus spent his life pouring into other people. For decades, he taught young musicians in Detroit, brought them onto his bandstand, and showed them what it meant to be an artist. Regina Carter. Kenny Garrett. Geri Allen. James Carter. Robert Hurst. The list goes on. He built people, one student, one story at a time.

We spent about four years making this film, and one moment stays with me. We were in the middle of an interview with David Ritz, talking about where Marcus fits in jazz history. I stopped the interview. I pulled him off to the side, because I felt we could nail down the theme statement of the film. He understood my desire and gave an answer that surpassed my request and really shed light on why Marcus was so great.

When people talk about legacy in music, they usually mean fame. Who sold the most records. Who everybody knows. By that measure, sure, some trumpet players are bigger names. But that's not an honest assessment. When you measure a legacy by what a person leaves behind in other people, by the careers they launched and the lives they shaped, there is no comparison. Marcus’ legacy isn't one career. It’s generations of them.

That conversation helped me understand what was important to Marcus. It also made me realize what was important to me as an artist.

----//----

Because whatever I make on a given morning, it comes back to the same thing. I want to amplify voices that don't get heard enough. My city. Our young people. The African diaspora. The form of expression changes, but the mission and focus don't.

I'm a product of Detroit Public Schools. My love for filmmaking started at Communications and Media Arts High School. Today I'm one of the owners of the Collective Studios in Southfield, and we open our doors to local filmmakers who need a place to tell their stories. That matters to me as much as anything I direct.

There’s a ton of boxes out there for artists. People want to know which one you fit in so they can file you away. I understand that. But I'm not getting in one.

I can make a documentary about the box. I can make the box the villain in a thriller. I can write a song about the box, or a whole musical. I can burn the box and create art with its ashes. What I won't do is sit inside it.

Marcus never did either. He played with Ray Charles, held down the bandstand for Motown, and spent decades teaching and motivating the next generation. Nobody could put him in a box, and he spent his life making sure the kids he taught wouldn't fit in one either.

----//----

So, I don't know what I'm going to make next. Maybe another feature documentary. Maybe a biopic. Maybe a personal story about events in my own life. I'll find out when I wake up.

What I do know is this: Somewhere, the sun is coming up over the water, the same way it did for that kid in the Bahamas who didn't know what he'd been missing. Every morning it gives me another shot. I plan to keep taking it.