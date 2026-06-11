Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Music

Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) Talks with Joe Keithley (D.O.A.) on the Talkhouse Podcast

"You guys were The Stooges for me... You were KISS. You were everything."

By Talkhouse Podcast, Duff McKagan, and Joe Keithley

9:01 AM EDT on June 11, 2026

On this week’s Talkhouse Podcast we’ve got an absolute legend of the punk rock world in conversation with one of his band’s biggest fans—who also happens to play bass in one of the world’s most famous rock bands. It’s Joe Keithley and Duff McKagan.

Joe Keithley has been known for the vast majority of his life as Joey Shithead, singer and guitarist for the band D.O.A., which is coming up on its 50th year of existence. D.O.A. are absolute legends that have always existed on the margins—I don’t think they’d have it any other way—and who influenced and crossed paths with countless bands over the years. They’re credited with bringing the word “hardcore” into the punk lexicon with their album Hardcore ‘81, and guys like Billie Joe Armstrong and Kurt Cobain were vocal fans. Politics and activism have always been part of D.O.A.’s DNA, so it’s no surprise that Keithley decided to run for office in his native Burnaby, Canada. It was a surprise, even to him, that he actually won, and he’s been representing his area for nearly eight years. There’s a new documentary out now called Something Better Change that covers his life both as a musician and a politician, and it’s definitely worth your time. It even comes as a DVD extra in a new double-LP greatest hits collection called Take on the Tyrants: The Very Best of Punk Rock’s Most Enduring Band. Check out the trailer for the doc right here.

Duff McKagan is a lifelong D.O.A. fan; as you’ll hear in this chat, he was onto them super early, including attending a legendary hardcore festival in Canada. McKagan probably needs no introduction here: He’s the longtime bassist and founding member of Guns N' Roses, with whom he still tours—he Zooms into this chat having just landed in Poland for some gigs. But McKagan’s fascinating career and history goes well beyond GnR; he was part of the Seattle punk scene starting as a teen, and he’s been a member of more bands, big and small, than you can count. He’s also an accomplished writer whose autobiography is well worth a read and he’s got a string of solo albums and collaborations. He’s always busy, and he clearly loves music, as you’ll hear in this chat.

In addition to talking about his love for D.O.A., McKagan talks with Keithley here about the good old days of punk rock, diving deep on Black Flag in particular. They also chat about Keithley’s political career and his new venture as the face of a Canadian guitar company. It’s a fun, lively conversation—enjoy.

Thanks for listening to the Talkhouse Podcast, and thanks to Joe Keithley and Duff McKagan for chatting. If you liked what you heard, please follow Talkhouse on your favorite podcasting platform, and check out all the great stuff at Talkhouse.com. This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan, and the Talkhouse theme is composed and performed by the Range. See you next time!

Talkhouse Podcast
@Talkhouse

Your favorite musicians, filmmakers, and other creative minds one-on-one. No moderator, no script, no typical questions. The Talkhouse Podcast offers unique insights into creative work from all genres and generations. Subscribe now, and explore more illuminating shows on the Talkhouse Podcast Network.

Duff McKagan
@DuffMcKagan
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Duff McKagan is a former member of the FastbacksThe Fartz10 Minute Warning and Guns 'n' Roses.  He plays bass in Velvet Revolver and founded Meridian Rock, a wealth management firm for musicians.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Music

Explore Music
Music

Martin Brugger and Damian Dalla Torre Learn to Live With the Mistakes

The artists catch up about the making of their new records, and more.

June 11, 2026
Music

Deer Tick Like the Hustle

John McCauley and Ian O’Neil talk what they miss about the Providence of years past, and their new record Coin-O-Matic.

June 9, 2026
Music

Mood Board: Criteria’s SEIZE!

Stephen Pedersen on how his garden, his guitars, and the death of his closest friend shaped his new record.

June 5, 2026
Podcast

Sook-Yin Lee Talks with John Cameron Mitchell on the Talkhouse Podcast

 "People in the same room is a balm and a medicine and an antidepressant and an understanding that we are still fucking human."

June 4, 2026
Music

Anna Thérèse Witenberg and Jack Whitescarver Talk the Physicality of Music

The choreographer and the musician catch up about their creative upbringings, electronic music, and more.

June 4, 2026
Music

Poliça and Circuit des Yeux Tap into the Rawness

Channy Leaneagh and Haley Fohr catch up about songwriting and more ahead of their show at Knockdown Center.

June 3, 2026