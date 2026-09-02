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831: Maria Geyman Thinks Anyone Can Be a Tea Person

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on September 2, 2026

Maria Geyman is the founder of Masha Tea, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, and the author of With Tea: Culture, Accoutrements, and Rituals. It’s a great new book all about the wide world of tea, paired with recipes for brewing tea and desserts to serve with it. Today on the show, we go deep on all things tea.

And it’s the return of Three Things, where Aliza and Matt discuss what’s interesting them in the Los Angeles food scene including visits to Jasmine Market & Deli, Quat, Chikaramochi, Bar 109, Kura Revolving Sushi, Odd One Out, and Hermon’s. 

Subscribe: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTube⁠

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