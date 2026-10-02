Mood Board: Semiratruth’s S!M

Mood Board is our column where artists share a few of the things that inspired their new record. This time, the Brooklyn-based electronic artist Semiratruth tells us about how Silent Hill 2, Boards of Canada, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and more shaped S!M — out now on Sooper Records.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

1. Dr. Muto PS2 game, and early 2000s PS2 games in general

In the early 2000s, I use to play Dr. Muto with my older brother on PlayStation 2. The world building, the funky design of it, and the sound design of it always stuck with me. The character design was so cool too because every single character was wacky, even the ones they tried to make “normal.” The cyber space elements definitely imprinted on me as well.

2. Akira Yamaoka’s Silent Hill 2 soundtrack

I love this soundtrack because even without having played the game, you can hear the emotions, the intensity, the journeying. The music just truly speaks for itself. It doesn't need any narration because the narration is weaved right into the sonics of the whole thing. Very brilliant.

3. Boards of Canada’s Geogaddi

This album bends how one would perceive a music listening experience. It immediately drops you into an ominous sphere of discovery. I always appreciate that about music — when you're just dropped in and there’s no hand-holding. Feels like it’s condensing you and expanding you at the same time.

4. Everything Everywhere All At Once

I am super fascinated by the concept of various realities and timelines and the possibility of coexisting with multiple versions of yourself. My life often feels like a blurring between realities and simulations. Sometimes I am intentionally deciding who I want to be for the day and shift into a meditative state where I am that person. I love that this movie goes there in the most beautiful way it has its extremely bizarre moments but it’s deep asf. A well rounded film.