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Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World with John Hodgman

By Blank Check with Griffin & David

12:00 AM EDT on May 31, 2026

Beat to quarters, men..and nice Brazilian lady holding an umbrella! We're sailing the high seas with John Hodgman this week as we unpack one of David Sims' favorite films - 2003's Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. We're talking Crowe. We're talking Bettany. We're talking James Cameron's Mexican water tank. We're talking soused hog and we're talking Saluting Day. And yes, we are talking BOATS. Is Ben about to enter his Salty Dog Era? He should!If you wish to inquire about Ship Happens, shiphappensbrooklin@gmail.com.Check out the rest of Patrick O’Brian’s work.Read New 'Master and Commander' Film In The Works, But Russell Crowe And Paul Bettany Probably Won't Be Back BY Ben Pearson. Listen to The Lex G Podcast.Pop over to the Sunken Harbour Club if you’re in NY. Watch Medieval Barber Theodoric of York - SNLRead Grab your breeches, hoist the mainsail and prepare for an epic ride -- but is 'Master and Commander' seaworthy? By Mick Lesalle Watch Dicktown on HuluRead Hodgman’s Books in any formatSubscribe to Hodgman’s SubstackSign up for Check Book, the Blank Check newsletter featuring even more “real nerdy shit” to feed your pop culture obsession. Dossier excerpts, film biz AND burger reports, and even more exclusive content you won’t want to miss out on.Join our Patreon for franchise commentaries and bonus episodes.Follow us @blankcheckpod on Twitter, Instagram, Threads and Facebook! Buy some real nerdy merchConnect with other Blankies on our Reddit or DiscordFor anything else, check out BlankCheckPod.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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