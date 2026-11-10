GracieHorse and Chris Cohen Are a Little Superstitious

Chris Cohen is a singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who has released records under his own name and with the bands Deerhoof, The Curtains, and more; GracieHorse is a singer-songwriter based in LA. Chris produced Gracie’s forthcoming record — Breaking and Entering, out January 29 on Wharf Cat — the latest single from which, “Roadside Assistance,” is out today. To celebrate, the two got on the phone to talk about the making of the record, US Maple, superstition, and more.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

Chris Cohen: OK, here we are.

GracieHorse: [Laughs.] What a disaster.

Chris: No, we're good.

Gracie: It's pretty par for the course for me…

Chris: We had some computer trouble on your record. Computers are too hard. They keep making it harder and harder.

Gracie: I don't know, I think it's just me. I feel like my energy fries electronics… But thank you for talking with me. How have you been?

Chris: Well, it's been a while. We haven't talked in maybe a year. I was trying to remember — when did we record your record?

Gracie: I don't even remember either. After I had my baby, I just feel like I shed a skin that I just can't remember anything. I can't figure out anything electronic. I feel like a Magoo. [Laughs.] But it's coming out in the world in January.

Chris: A lot has happened, but I'm so happy it's coming out.

Gracie: What do you feel like is the most mundane thing you've ever written a song about? Because I feel like today, my life is pretty mundane. It's pretty task-oriented. I just take care of my baby, I do laundry, I do dishes…

Chris: I totally don't write about mundane things — it's actually something I don't like about my songwriting, that I tend towards things that I think are grandiose, or are just really oblique enough to not even be mundane. But I wonder what you would consider mundane. You can write a song about a sandwich, which I suppose is mundane, but it's clearly not about a sandwich specifically. In a way, it's almost more mundane to write about grandiose things.

Gracie: You have a song on your new record called “Cobb Estate.” That place is supposed to be haunted, right?

Chris: Yeah, I'm sure it is. The Marx Brothers owned a mansion there that burned down or something. But that's where I used to walk my dog. I mean, I suppose that's a mundane thing that I wrote about — I would go there every morning and hear the bus go by, just a day-in-the-life kind of song.

Gracie: Have you ever had any spooky experiences there?

Chris: Before the big fires, I remember one time driving up Lake Avenue and from really far down I saw these huge flames — I mean, this isn't supernatural scary, but it was scary. There was a fire that started one day in the middle of the afternoon, and I saw flames that were, like, 100 ft tall. They put it out quickly, but that was a weird foreshadowing, I suppose, of the big fire.

Gracie: That is weird.

Chris: But I don't know about supernatural things there. I feel like everywhere is haunted. A lot of horrible shit has happened in in the United States, so I imagine that there's horrible trauma everywhere.

Gracie: Are you superstitious?

Chris: I'm not a super superstitious person. But [when I’m] recording, I think that I am careful to say not to say certain words, even if I think them, because I think that saying things can sometimes make them come true. I don't know if that's superstition.

Gracie: No, that's exactly superstition. I do the same thing — nurses are wicked superstitious. There's certain words, certain people, certain memories you just can't bring up, because I think it summons something.

Chris: Yeah, well, that's way higher stakes — that makes sense if you're a nurse, someone's well-being is your responsibility. When I'm producing people's records, it's much lighter. But I guess I'm superstitious about one thing. I was talking about this with Kate [Dollenmayer] — she's working on a film project and she was kind of hesitant to talk about it, which I totally understand because I don't like talking about things before I do them. I hate that feeling of, I've talked about something more than I've actually done it, and then you might not even do it. I'm pretty careful about that.

Gracie: I had a song “5 Card Stud” — “lucky hand” came from this lucky hand root that someone gave me from a botanica. I just saw it in my little workspace. That was one of the songs that I kind of pulled out of left field, to be honest, because I had to make an album full of songs. [Laughs.]

Chris: That's a great song.

Gracie: I just saw this lucky hand root in my little area, and I was like, Oh, that's it. That's what helped me tie that first single together, and gave me some good juju.

Chris: Great songs are everywhere. I think if you get in a mind state where you're desperate, it'll never come to you. But when you're just looking around, especially when you're first starting to write a batch of songs, you could just be like, Oh, a hubcap… Anything could be the start of something when you're in the right mood. It’s just hard to get in that mood.

Gracie: I try to be a methodical person — and I tried to be a methodical person, having all these songs that I worked on for years — but I honestly just did what I always do, which is I get more motivated under the gun.

Chris: Yeah, I can see that about you. I'm not like that.

Gracie: I wish that I wasn't… But, going back to the record that you released, I was listening to it and I love the opening song. It's so cool. I feel like it sounds like the opening to a detective movie or something. That’s what I love about your music — it's so cinematic to me. I feel like it sounds like such a big deal. I was so scared to work with you.

Chris: What? No!

Gracie: [Laughs.] I was terrified. But I really love your music. I was wondering, do you ever get inspired by movie soundtracks?

Chris: Yeah, definitely. I'm a film fan. I think watching movies does inspire me to make music. I guess because movies are creating this world that you go into, and that's sort of how I think about music. For a long time, I've been really into the Nino Rota scores — I love the scores to Satyricon and Casanova. When all the Ennio Morricone stuff started getting reissued in the early 2000s and ‘90s, I was getting really into all that stuff. And I love just the random crappy music on TV shows and film.

Is it OK to to mention Johann?

Gracie: Oh, yeah. Of course.

Chris: I wanted to just tell the people that you had this band called Johann Sebastian Market Basket. It was a legendary band. That was the first thing that I ever heard of yours, and I remember just thinking, Wow, Gracie's really talented. What a voice. And those incredible songs… I just kept being like, “If you ever want to make a record, I want to work on something together.” And then I was so happy when you did ask me. I feel like there's a continuum from that stuff into some of your grungier songs on this record.

Gracie: Definitely. I think that's probably my natural style. I was trying to do something different — I got really into country music and I just thought it was such a cool medium and form. But I still do my own thing. It's country music, but through my own goofy filter.

Chris: I remember we were talking about making it sort of a funky country record. I think we got a little bit of that.

Gracie: Yeah, we have a little bit. I feel like I have so many influences that I have trouble committing. I'm like, “We gotta do this and we gotta do this and I want to do this…”

Chris: Yeah, but I think your voice is the thread. Your voice is distinctive. So I feel like all the different styles make sense to me.

Gracie: Speaking of funky music, you showed me this band called US Maple, and I really love that. They're so cool.They have that dissonant, detuned, such cool guitar…

Chris: I remember showing you that because you did some kind of detuned guitar. Was it in reference to one of your songs?

Gracie: I think one of the issues we had recording was, I use all these weird tunings and then they're not very in tune. If you don't set up your guitar to the tuning, it kind of sounds like shit. We just had to keep going and figuring out how to fix that. But they kind of do that too and it sounds awesome. The style of music around the band, they don't really have to be in perfect tune. It's pretty cool.

Chris: Yeah, they were a great band. I saw them play a bunch of times and they always had a really crazy vibe. They were pretty dark and pretty weird on stage. I went to see them open for Pavement — I didn't even want to see Pavement, I just went to see US Maple. They played at the Fillmore and they were awesome.

Gracie: Hell yeah. I love weird tunings on guitar. I feel like I have the most fun with that. It's just sort of hard sometimes in a recording session.

Chris: And then when you play live, you have to have, like, 10 different guitars. But, yeah, “Mean And Mad” has a cool kind of Beefheart-esque thing going. And it was funny, I was thinking about that today because when we recorded that, I don't think we ever even said the word “Beefheart,” but I was always thinking that in my mind. Like, Oh, this is like Safe As Milk. And it was funny that we never even talked about that as a reference.

Gracie: It totally is. And your guitar tone is so cool — I was trying to emulate that, to be honest.

Chris: Oh, thank you. I'm flattered.

Gracie: Yeah, your guitar sound kind of inspired that main riff. I was like, I gotta write a song that he'll think is cool. [Laughs.]

Chris: I do think it's cool!

Gracie: I tried.

Chris: I mean, I'm just a Beefheart nerd…

Gracie: I love him. He's one of my favorites. And he kind of sounds like Cookie Monster. You know, I've been watching a lot of Sesame Street — I think Cookie Monster has a great voice. Have you ever heard a kid's song that you really liked and thought was awesome?

Chris: The only thing I can think of is those Raymond Scott Soothing Sounds for Baby records. I did really get into those. I'm not sure where the line of children's songs is. There's music that I guess is made only for kids, but I feel like kids like all kinds of music. When I was little, I didn't really listen to kids music per se. I was listening to whatever was on the radio, or the Beatles.

Gracie: I honestly don't play kids music for my baby. We listen to what's on the radio. Jonny, my husband, takes her to Sibylline Records and has her pick out CDs to listen to, so she picks out random CDs. And she really likes to eat peas, so she picked out this one that was called Fresh Peas and it was a really sick funk album. It was so cool. Some of the other stuff she's picked out has been OK, but that one really stuck out. We loved it. She loves funk music.

Chris: She’s a record collector in the making. Are there children's songs that you've gotten into?

Gracie: She has this little keyboard that plays this one song that's so awesome. It's so catchy. It's just a really well-produced song about a purple monkey in a bubble gum tree. But it's great. It's a hit single. And Jonny plays Jerry Garcia’s Not For Kids Only, and that's pretty cool. But she honestly really does like funk music and R&B. We listen to a lot of Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind & Fire.

When you produce somebody, is there any pre-work that you do? Like, if they remind you of some other group or kind of music, do you listen to it to try and get ideas?

Chris: If someone has a specific reference that they want to copy some element of, then I will. I mean, you and I did a lot of pre-recording work. I remember you showing me your demos. Most of it is, for me, just getting to know the person, and then with each song being like, “Is this the right tempo? Is this the right key? Is there a better beat?” Just talking about the instrumentation. I like to hear from them, whatever they are already imagining. I think that part of producing is really fun. That's the easy part, just dreaming up whatever you're going to do, and then actually doing the work.

Your demos — I can’t remember how finished they were when you showed them to me, I feel like you had some that were pretty finished.

Gracie: I had some that maybe were mostly there, but I was stuck on a couple things that I was like, Well, maybe he can iron out this kink.

Chris: I felt like your thing was pretty well-formed when I came along, which was nice.

Gracie: Thank god. I felt like I was just pulling stuff out of thin air.

Chris: Well, everybody is!

Gracie: I guess I was thinking I should have this perfect portfolio ready to rip, you know?

Chris: When I'm producing someone, if they come in with something that's really perfect, it makes me feel like, Oh, maybe I shouldn't even be doing this. Because if something's really perfect, I wouldn't want to change anything. That can be really daunting for me, actually. Some people are so good and so prepared, they come in with everything almost done and it’s like, “OK, well, there's not that much left to do.” This record with you, I remember feeling like it was good because all the hard parts — like, I don't want to have to try to finish writing someone's song or figure out the form of the song. Everything was all great when I got in there, but there was enough space for me to do my thing too.

Gracie: That's honestly the most prepared I've ever been. I think it was good for me to have someone that I was afraid to disappoint.

Chris: Well, I wasn't disappointed at all. It was really fun. And I feel like the people that we brought in to play took it up so many levels.

Gracie: They did. I was terrified of them. They're so good. It was so quick — in the grand scheme of things, it was only a few days.

Chris: Dylan [Hadley] and Emily [Elhaj] sounded so great together and their parts came together so easily. They got their takes really fast and everything.

Gracie: Yeah, they were like one take snakes. It was crazy.

Chris: I want to ask you something about your voice. What's that style you do? How do you sing? I remember the first time I saw you play with Johann, I was like, Wow… Your voice is really resonant. It seems like you have a certain way of shaping your mouth when you're singing. How did you learn to sing?

Gracie: I grew up singing in church when I was a little kid, so I started really young. I learned harmonies and stuff. I never had voice lessons until I was 25. I paid for them myself because my old band, we were playing so much and I played a bunch of shows while I was sick and I lost a lot of power and didn't know if I would get it back. I was like, “Help me fix my voice!” But basically what I learned was it's nervousness. It's clenching my jaw because I'm so scared. [Laughs.]

Chris: Oh, really? I thought that was part of your sound.

Gracie: It is because I have really bad stage fright and it's just nervousness. And all the voice lessons I've ever had, they've been like, “You need to loosen that up because nobody can understand what you're singing.” So over time I've worked on loosening it. But I still have that tight jaw and that's how I get that sound.

Chris: Well, it sounds pretty cool. I feel like your takes, hearing them back today when I was listening to your record, I just thought, Her voice really has a special sound. It didn't really matter what mic we put in front of you or anything, it just already always sounds like you. I was surprised at how your vocal takes, there's very little labor in the studio that went into them. Or, was I there? Or did you do them without me?

Gracie: We did the scratch vocals.

Chris: Right. I remember the scratch vocals were always perfect. I was always like, This could actually be the take.

Gracie: I got pregnant and then I had horrible morning sickness the week that I was going to come down to San Francisco with you to work on the vocals. I was just throwing up and I was like, Oh, this is going to be so weird…

Chris: That's right. You did them at Altamira with Carly.

Gracie: Yeah, I was like, “I better do this locally.” And I worked with Carly Bond and she was so cool.

Chris: OK, so I don't actually know what went into them, but in my mind, it seemed like you could have just done great take after great take. A lot of singers nowadays I think do so much editing and so many takes. I feel like you're just a natural.

Gracie: Thank you. That's a nice compliment. I mean, she definitely edited out — I would have a beautiful take where I would just be like, Fuck yeah, I'm killing this, and then I would gag and start—

Chris: Oh, god. You gotta put that in here. This is crucial album information.

Gracie: [Laughs.] She would record it and we’d listen back and I literally would almost pee my pants laughing.

Chris: Maybe for a remix.

Gracie: Yeah, for the most disgusting remix. She definitely has a vault of really embarrassing takes. And I would take this nausea medicine that would make me so sleepy. So some of the takes, I'd be like, “I don't know, I gotta drink some coffee or something. I kind of sound drunk.”

Chris: Well, I would never know from hearing it. I guess you just had to power through because if you didn't finish it, then you were going to be in newborn mode.

Gracie: There's no way I would have finished that. My life is so different. So by the grace of god and everything that's holy, we got it finished and figured out. [Laughs.] So thank you so much for all your help. You were so flexible and just so cool.

Chris: Oh, my pleasure. Thank you, Gracie. It was great to work with you. I was really stoked to be part of this record.