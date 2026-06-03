952. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today, recorded live and uncut from the hotel in London. We chat about Pride Month activations, Chris acknowledging the difficulty of rolling an overfilled tortilla, a Glendale donut shop scene report, Chris sitting next to a dark couple on the plane, America is getting stadium-mogged at the World Cup, our thoughts on grunting in the gym, Kendall and Elordi’s udon-based hard launch, and a deep dive into the rapid rise of the viral Kool-Aid pineapple treat.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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