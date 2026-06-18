Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Film

Three Great Things: Nazanin Boniadi

The acclaimed actress and activist, who is currently starring in the new adoption drama A Mosquito in the Ear, chooses a trio of personal favorites.

10:00 AM EDT on June 18, 2026

Three Great Things is Talkhouse’s series in which artists tell us about three things they absolutely love. To mark the June 19 theatrical release of the new drama A Mosquito in the Ear, starring Nazanin Boniadi, Jake Lacy and Ruhi Pal, acclaimed actress and activist Boniadi shared some of the things she loves most in life. — N.D.

Iranian Cinema
Iranian cinema has always felt like a window into the soul of the country I was born in. I remember watching the legendary Googoosh in Bita and being struck by how timeless it felt – a woman wrestling with familial and societal expectations and trying to define her own life. It was made in 1972, but the themes still resonate globally today.

What I love about Iranian cinema, both before and after the 1979 Revolution, is that it finds extraordinary humanity in ordinary lives. Filmmakers like Abbas Kiarostami showed the world that you don't need spectacle to tell a profound story.

And under the Islamic Republic, that tradition became something even more remarkable: an act of brave defiance. Jafar Panahi has spent decades transforming censorship into an act of cinematic resistance. His latest film, the Oscar-nominated It Was Just an Accident, explores the lingering trauma of tyranny, and despite years of restrictions and persecution, he continues to create. He is currently facing yet another prison sentence.

The same spirit can be seen in the work of Nader Saeivar and his film The Witness, as well as actresses like Hengameh Ghaziani, Katayoun Riahi, Taraneh Alidoosti and Pegah Ahangarani, who have risked everything by standing with the Iranian people.

For me, Iranian cinema is proof that storytelling can preserve truth, even under extreme censorship.

Aro Hā Retreat, Glenorchy
I discovered Aro Hā while filming in New Zealand, and it remains one of the few places I've ever been where I felt completely present.

Surrounded by mountains and lush landscapes, unplugged from phones and laptops, it became a place where I could hear my own thoughts again.

As someone who spends much of my life moving between film sets, travel and human rights advocacy, I value places that create space for reflection and growth. Aro Hā combines nature, yoga, hiking, mindfulness and healthy food in a way that feels restorative rather than indulgent.

Whenever life becomes noisy, that's the place my mind returns to.

Farmers Markets
I grew up going to Portobello Market in London with my mother and grandmother, and I think that's where my love of markets began. 

Whenever I travel, one of the first things I do is ask locals where they shop. I've wandered through Marché Président Wilson in Paris, explored markets in Berlin, and stumbled across wonderful small markets in South Africa's wine country.

What I love is that you can learn so much about a place simply by seeing what people grow, cook and gather around. Markets tell you about migration, climate, culture, family traditions and local history – all without anyone giving you a lecture. It’s more an immersive kind of learning.

Farmers markers also create conversations. I've discovered some of my favorite foods simply because a vendor or shopper insisted I try something I'd never heard of. From a freshly baked pastel de nata in Lisbon, to a creamy horchata in Tulum.

For me, farmers markets are one of the simplest ways to connect with people wherever I go in the world. It’s about community.

Nazanin Boniadi

Nazanin Boniadi is an acclaimed British-Iranian actress and deeply committed human and women’s rights activist. Her new film, the adoption drama A Mosquito in the Ear, also starring Jake Lacy and Ruhi Pal, is in theaters now. Boniadi recently appeared in the Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. On the big screen, she appeared in Lionsgate’s Fox News drama Bombshell, opposite Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, and John Lithgow, and starred in the drama Hotel Mumbai, opposite Dev Patel. In addition to her passion for the arts, Boniadi is a dedicated human and women’s rights advocate with a focus on Iran. In 2020, she was appointed as an Amnesty International UK Ambassador. That same year, Boniadi released a short documentary film that she produced for ATTN: called Stateless, which chronicles her trip to refugee camps in Calais and Dunkirk to expose the plight of Iranian refugees and other asylums seekers who have been forced to leave their homes in an effort to find freedom, safety and to create a better life for their children.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Film

Explore Film
Film

The Charm, the Audacity and the Emptiness Underneath

Screenwriter Van Billet on the unbelievable true family story behind his new drama, Yale, which premieres tomorrow at Dances With Films.

June 17, 2026
Podcast

Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Kirsten Johnson

One of the greatest living documentary filmmakers sits down for an extremely personal conversation about life, death, dreams, Stephen Colbert's hands, and more.

June 16, 2026
Film

You Can Teach Someone Camera Angles. You Can’t Teach Obsession.

Emerging filmmaker Zyortza breaks down the intangibles that a great director needs, taking examples from the work of her heroes.

June 15, 2026
Film

“Katie Documentary” and the 20-Year Itch

Director Katie Camosy on her never-completed doc on the mid-aughts London music scene ... and how it led to her debut feature, Gaslit, out now in theaters.

June 12, 2026
Film

Three Great Things: Maria Bakalova

The Oscar-nominated actress, whose new film O Horizon hits theaters tomorrow, shares a trio of personal favorites.

June 11, 2026
Film

Murder, Fever Dreams and Spiritual Reckoning: Behind the Scenes of Wetiko

Writer-director Kerry Mondragon on tumultuous making of his (possibly cursed) new movie Wetiko, out now on digital.

June 10, 2026