Three Great Things: Nazanin Boniadi

Three Great Things is Talkhouse’s series in which artists tell us about three things they absolutely love. To mark the June 19 theatrical release of the new drama A Mosquito in the Ear, starring Nazanin Boniadi, Jake Lacy and Ruhi Pal, acclaimed actress and activist Boniadi shared some of the things she loves most in life. — N.D.

Iranian Cinema

Iranian cinema has always felt like a window into the soul of the country I was born in. I remember watching the legendary Googoosh in Bita and being struck by how timeless it felt – a woman wrestling with familial and societal expectations and trying to define her own life. It was made in 1972, but the themes still resonate globally today.

What I love about Iranian cinema, both before and after the 1979 Revolution, is that it finds extraordinary humanity in ordinary lives. Filmmakers like Abbas Kiarostami showed the world that you don't need spectacle to tell a profound story.

And under the Islamic Republic, that tradition became something even more remarkable: an act of brave defiance. Jafar Panahi has spent decades transforming censorship into an act of cinematic resistance. His latest film, the Oscar-nominated It Was Just an Accident, explores the lingering trauma of tyranny, and despite years of restrictions and persecution, he continues to create. He is currently facing yet another prison sentence.

The same spirit can be seen in the work of Nader Saeivar and his film The Witness, as well as actresses like Hengameh Ghaziani, Katayoun Riahi, Taraneh Alidoosti and Pegah Ahangarani, who have risked everything by standing with the Iranian people.

For me, Iranian cinema is proof that storytelling can preserve truth, even under extreme censorship.

Aro Hā Retreat, Glenorchy

I discovered Aro Hā while filming in New Zealand, and it remains one of the few places I've ever been where I felt completely present.

Surrounded by mountains and lush landscapes, unplugged from phones and laptops, it became a place where I could hear my own thoughts again.

As someone who spends much of my life moving between film sets, travel and human rights advocacy, I value places that create space for reflection and growth. Aro Hā combines nature, yoga, hiking, mindfulness and healthy food in a way that feels restorative rather than indulgent.

Whenever life becomes noisy, that's the place my mind returns to.

Farmers Markets

I grew up going to Portobello Market in London with my mother and grandmother, and I think that's where my love of markets began.

Whenever I travel, one of the first things I do is ask locals where they shop. I've wandered through Marché Président Wilson in Paris, explored markets in Berlin, and stumbled across wonderful small markets in South Africa's wine country.

What I love is that you can learn so much about a place simply by seeing what people grow, cook and gather around. Markets tell you about migration, climate, culture, family traditions and local history – all without anyone giving you a lecture. It’s more an immersive kind of learning.

Farmers markers also create conversations. I've discovered some of my favorite foods simply because a vendor or shopper insisted I try something I'd never heard of. From a freshly baked pastel de nata in Lisbon, to a creamy horchata in Tulum.

For me, farmers markets are one of the simplest ways to connect with people wherever I go in the world. It’s about community.