Three Great Things: Kyra Sedgwick

Three Great Things is Talkhouse’s series in which artists tell us about three things they absolutely love. To mark the June 5 theatrical release of the new romantic thriller Carolina Caroline, starring Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner and Kyra Sedgwick, fan-favorite actress Sedgwick shared some of the things she loves most in life. — N.D.

My Family

This is going to sound so corny, but I think my favorite thing is to be with my kids, Travis and Sosie, and my husband. It's great to be with my kids and their significant others, but it's even better when we're with them by ourselves. The four of us actually just did a movie together called Family Movie, and we had the best time being together. Whenever we’re together, there are a lot of laughs and I just feel so safe and warm. Like, I literally can't stop smiling. I don't look at my phone or anything, because the most important people to me are right there and I do my mama thing of keeping an eye on them and taking their emotional temperature. I can do it in real time and not have to worry about it, because I can see that they're all good. I'm just endlessly interested in all of them; they're just delightful humans and there’s nobody I want to be around more.

Kevin Bacon, Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Travis Bacon in Family Movie.

It was so great making Family Movie, because hanging out with them is great, but we've done that with them their whole life. Whereas in a work situation, you're vibing off their creativity and in this movie, the parts were written for them. They also had so many creative ideas, so it was fascinating to work with them as colleagues and see and hear all their great ideas and then riff off those together. The most satisfying thing was to see them in a work environment and to have a window into what they are putting out into the world. To observe how they are navigating and conducting themselves was mind-blowing, and so exciting. They're such good humans and so kind, thoughtful and respectful, and they understand that everyone's job is as important as what they're doing. They are grateful for other people’s contributions and don't bring their problems to work. It just gave me even greater respect for them as human beings.

Food

I love food, I love having a meal with somebody, and I love cooking (but only if I get to eat the food!). I also love being really hungry. Usually I have to have worked out to get truly hungry, and I can't eat a meal unless I'm genuinely hungry, because otherwise it just doesn't taste as good. I love that first bite when you're like, Oh, it's so good. It's kind of like love. Eating chocolate is right up there, too.

I really, really love eating and I'm so grateful for my cravings. I could never be on any of these drugs like Ozempic, because my cravings are the greatest – I love them. I love when I really want a glass of wine. I love when I really want fried chicken or pizza or vegetables – it's just so nourishing! It feels so right. It feels like my body is asking for something, and I'm respecting her enough to give it to her, because she works so hard for me. And I'm so grateful for her. She's done such a great job and now she gets to eat a delicious meal, and I want to treat her beautifully. I also love the camaraderie of eating together. I mean, having a meal with someone, being able to cook for them or going out and breaking bread, it really is a thing. You're sustaining yourself, you're sustaining the conversation and it's really nice. I love it.

I really like tacos and we make really good fish tacos at home. Fish tacos are definitely a tradition for us, and everyone loves them. I like to make all the little sides – the avocado, the cilantro, the lime, the chipotle mayo, the white sauce (which is half yogurt, half mayonnaise with a pinch of cumin). I cook the fish with coconut oil, add cherry tomatoes and jalapenos, and then make the guacamole. I love to have a lot of plates and put a lot of things on them. When you hold a taco in your hand, it's just so satisfying. And if it's good, there's nothing like it.

Hiking

I really love hiking. Getting out of my brain is really important for me, and nature is a higher power for me. It just really makes me instantly sane. One of the great things about being in Los Angeles is that we live close to a big park, so I go there a lot and it just screws my head on right. Once I look toward the mountains and take a deep breath, I realize that my problems are not that important. Walking reduces stress by lowering our cortisol levels, and it's really good for you. It just right-sizes everything for me and I like doing it with people. I'm a shallow breather, and so being forced to breathe deep feels really important. And then afterwards, I can think, Oh, I just did something good, I climbed a mountain and I’m done with my exercise for the day. And I usually have really good, intense discussions with people when I go out for a hike – I’m not distracted, I don't have my phone.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick on a hike. (Image courtesy Instagram.)

Hiking really is like meditation for me. It just makes my brain feel better. I can get so myopic and be in so much fear and anxiety, and hiking really lifts that for me. I also just think that Mother Nature wants us to love her and enjoy her, so hopefully we will be more inclined to protect and take care of her. So she's like, Look at me and how beautiful I am! Look at my beautiful flowers, and isn't this a beautiful breeze? Aren't I the shit? I'm just so grateful for these state parks, which feel very communal also. Community is the key to everything that we have always needed, and especially need right now.

When I’m on location, I always look for good places to hike. I was just in Vancouver on a shoot and I did a lot of hiking there. God, they really are serious over there! I did a hike right next to the Grouse Grind Trail, and halfway up, all these people were flying past me … I'm in good shape, but that made me think, No, I’m not. I’m not in Vancouver shape! I like to do hard hikes. I like to move, but I also like to talk. If someone's with me, I like the spots where we can actually talk, but I do like to get my heart rate up. And then enjoy the view.