Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Film

Murder, Fever Dreams and Spiritual Reckoning: Behind the Scenes of Wetiko

Writer-director Kerry Mondragon on tumultuous making of his (possibly cursed) new movie Wetiko, out now on digital.

10:00 AM EDT on June 10, 2026

While I was writing the script for my new movie, Wetiko, there was a murder near my house in Mexico. It shook me. It made the themes of power, fear and survival feel immediate and real. 

After finishing my first feature, Tyger Tyger, in Los Angeles during the pandemic – amidst Black Lives Matter protests and a city unraveling – I felt the walls closing in. I packed up my dogs and flew to the Yucatán, hoping to disappear into quiet while my film was released. Instead, I stepped into what would become Wetiko

Not long after landing, my phone buzzed with WhatsApp invites from Western spiritual seekers – self-proclaimed “goddesses” hosting ayahuasca retreats in Tulum villas for thousands of dollars. The influencer aesthetic overlaid sacred Maya land, commodifying rituals into filtered photo ops. It looked beautiful on the surface, but something darker lurked beneath. If Charles Manson had Instagram, I thought, this is how he’d build a cult.

Kerry Mondragon during the making of Wetiko.

Europeans were buying cenote land from Maya families who had lived there for generations, turning sacred underworld portals into vacation properties. It felt like a quieter, more insidious Conquest, hidden under hashtags and pastel marketing. I couldn’t stop thinking about what it must feel like to be a young Maya, watching your culture sold for likes, your ceremonies turned into content. Wetiko was born from that discomfort and anger.

A “Wetiko” or “Wendigo” is a spirit of endless hunger that consumes everything. It felt like the perfect title for what I was witnessing – and soon, what I was living. 

While writing the script, I rented a guesthouse in Playa del Carmen from Roberto, with whom I lived for six months. We became very close, and my dog loved his dog. I spent those months writing Wetiko. One afternoon, a man working with Roberto yelled to me, “Did you hear a gunshot?” Roberto had seemingly killed himself. The police came, took the body, and never asked a question. A news article later read: “Man robbed of $70,000, commits suicide.” It turns out it was murder, covered up through corruption. I stayed at the house with Roberto’s dog for three nights, unwilling to wash the blood from its fur for fear of tampering with an investigation. There was no investigation. No one came. And the only contacts I had were the two men involved in the crime. 

A couple days later, I packed everything in the middle of the night and fled into the jungle.

Kerry Mondragon with the Marias on the set of Wetiko.

I found refuge with a Maya family I had met in the middle of the Yucatán jungle. It was land that their families had lived on for hundreds of years – under palapas, in hammocks – surrounded by monkeys, javelinas, ocelots, deer, and the breathing pulse of the jungle. Communicating in Yucatec Maya through drawings, gestures, and shared silences, they taught me how to see in darkness, how firelight keeps your eyes adjusted, how to hear the jungle as it moves. 

They told me about the aluxes – small spirit guardians – and a bruja nearby who could curse you if you looked her in the eye. Felipe, the father, kept three alux figures he’d found in caves when he was younger – guardians of his cornfields, handled with reverence and ritual. Their world was full of spirit, unfiltered by screens or demands. 

I asked if they’d be part of Wetiko, and they agreed. They had never left that road, had never seen Tulum. They lived in harmony with the jungle. I asked them if we could shoot the film at their family community compound of palapas, and they agreed if I would help them build a roof on one of their palapas. I was prepared to live there forever or fly home, then my producer called to confirm financing. I would not be leaving for months now.  

Felipe Cahum in Kerry Mondragon's Wetiko.

We began prep. I refused to let technology violate their space – I didn’t want drones hovering over their cornfields, replacing sacred dawn rituals with cold efficiency. We scouted, shot look-book photos, walking the tightrope between documenting and exploiting.

Soon, strange things began to happen. A moth flew into my ear, rattling violently, and I poured olive oil inside it. It went dormant for an hour, then woke up. I screamed, repeatedly slamming my hand to my ear. The family surrounded me and said in Maya, “The only way to kill the moth is to pour your urine inside your ear.” I did. It worked. And later, when it was flushed out of my ear, it was dead. Surreal, symbolic, and an incident that made its way into the script.

We shot on 16 mm in jungle cenotes with Juan Daniel Garcia Trevino, Neil Sandilands, Dalia Xiuhcoatl, Jordan Barrett, Barbara Regil, and Felipe's entire Maya family of the Marías. I assembled an all Mexican and Mayan crew. But the Maya family and Felipe became not just our cast, but also spiritual anchors.

Actors Juan Daniel García Treviño, Dalia Xiuhcoatl and Neil Sandilands goofing around on the set of Wetiko.

Felipe warned us: this cenote wasn’t just protected – spirits owned it. We had to vacate at certain hours (12 a.m. to 1 a.m.) or risk encountering dangerous animals outside of this region that come to protect these aluxes, such as snakes and Amazonian giant centipedes. We saw them. A grip was bitten, but the doctor didn’t know what it was. He quit the next day.

Our film slate and storyboards vanished in the cave and were never found again. Felipe said the aluxes took them. The slate calls the camera to life; the storyboard gathers everyone’s focus. To those spirits, these were not objects – they were creating movement and energy.

Crew members began to unravel. A sober unit production manager disappeared for days, returning unrecognizable and spiraling into addiction, stealing props. Cameras glitched in ways that the manufacturer confirmed should be impossible, as if the jungle itself were interfering. 

Cinematographer Carlos Gerardo García shooting Wetiko.

COVID swept through the crew, but spared Danny and me. The Maya men fell ill, and the matriarch said it was because their daughters had been removed for safety. We brought them back. She recovered overnight. None of the daughters fell ill. The men healed.

We filmed scenes inside influencer-run retreats, capturing spiritual capitalism as we stood within it. Neil, playing a cult leader, didn’t understand the exploitation dynamic – until a German tourist bus interrupted a scene, demanding a “real Maya ritual.” I told him to stay in character. We captured it on Super 8. At the end of the film, a German man says, “It’s like they open a channel for us to take what we need.” Neil’s shock was real – it sealed him into Wetiko’s spirit.

The film follows the Popol Vuh hero twins as they descend into the underworld to face a false god. I didn’t fully grasp the weight of invoking these sacred stories until later, realizing we’d opened doors we weren’t prepared to close.

Juan Daniel García Treviño as Aapo in Wetiko.

On the final day of shooting, the jungle claimed its due. I collapsed with a mysterious fever that lasted for days. It wasn’t COVID. It wasn’t anything our on-set doctor could identify. I burned, rolled in fever dreams, while the cast and crew quietly prepared for the worst. The Maya believed I’d been cursed – that the land demanded payment for what we’d captured. The matriarch and our doctor worked side by side, administering injections and prayers.

When I finally awoke, sweat-soaked and empty, I asked my producer: “Did all the film make it to Mexico City?” “Yes,” he said. “Was it all blank, or did we capture the images?” I asked. He laughed and said, “Of course, it looks beautiful.” If he’d told me every frame was blank, I would have simply nodded, knowing that the jungle might not have allowed us to take anything.

That was the state of mind Wetiko left me in – a film that became the thing it was about, pulling us into the underworld and demanding we leave something behind.

Wetiko became a spiritual reckoning – a confrontation with the contradictions of art and commerce. I made the film for the Maya people, as an outsider looking in, but I still wrestle with whether we introduced too many cameras, too many actors, too many lights. Did Barbara Regil’s presence, her trailer, ignite desires in the young Marias, planting future dreams of wealth and celebrity? Dreams that would rob them of the pure happiness they all had in them.  

Making Wetiko was like living inside its own story. The jungle became the set, and the set became part of the jungle’s spirit. It was a beautiful nightmare, demanding spiritual accountability – a price I paid in ways I’m still processing.

Yet something with good energy carried Wetiko through impossible barriers. In the end, this was an experiment, one that is still ongoing … If this film has an impact on audiences, which draws in money, where does the Wetiko spirit land in all of that? The art of this art-film is one I must let go, so it may live on.

Kerry Mondragon

Writer, director and producer Kerry Mondragon’s latest film, the pscyhedelic jungle thriller Wetiko, is out now on digital. Best known for his films, Tyger Tyger (2020) and Meet Me at a Funeral (2015), Mondragon was born and raised in the ancient haunts of the Sonoran barrios and borderlands of the Mexican desert, a landscape populated by wild poets, peyote roadmen, and saintly Mexican grandmothers. He wrote poetry at an early age and corresponded with Allen Ginsberg at age 10, until Ginsberg's death. After his biological father left, he was raised by his mother and step-father (turned-father,) they relocated to Marin County, California where he was blasted by the culture shock of a very different world. He discovered the dark shadow side of the wealthy county – a youth scene of bullying, trauma, drugs, alcohol – and was disgusted by the spiritual pretense of their culture. Bullied out of middle school and unable to adjust to high school, he lived the life of the youth underworld of one of the nation’s wealthiest towns. Throughout, he honed his artistic skills, he dropped out of college, worked at an ad agency and used that money to jump onto a crowd-funded Spike Lee feature film where he assisted the legendary director in prep and principal photography. This served as his film school. Upon returning to California and after significant life experiences, he resolved to make something pure, honest, and true – something stripped of all Hollywood illusions that was recognizable to those still lost in the pain of addiction – something to give hope to the hopeless. (Photo by Federico La Tona © Uninflected Pictures.)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Film

Explore Film
Podcast

Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Charles Lane

The genius behind the indie classic Sidewalk Stories opens up about everything from crushing it at Cannes to nearly burning down his family's apartment (twice!).

June 9, 2026
Film

Fear Factor’s Animal Problem

Filmmaker and writer Lily Lady takes a close look at the most recent iteration of the old-school reality TV show ...

June 9, 2026
Film

The Anti-Anti-Hero

Writer-director Erika Burke Rossa on why, especially at this time, she wants to tell a different kind of story with her film Rain Reign, which just premiered at Tribeca.

June 8, 2026
Film

Three Great Things: Kyra Sedgwick

The award-winning actress, director and producer, who can currently be seen in Carolina Caroline, on her love of family, food and hiking.

June 5, 2026
Film

That Girl in My Films

Documentary filmmaker Ruth Leitman, whose classic Wildwood NJ is back in theaters in a new restoration, examines the dark comedic thread that connects all her work.

June 3, 2026
Podcast

Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Zia Anger

The trailblazing filmmaker behind My First Film opens up about everything from first love to what she'd do in a nuclear holocaust.

June 2, 2026