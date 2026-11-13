Mood Board: Chastity Belt’s All My Friends

Mood Board is our column where artists share a few of the things that inspired their new record. This week, the Seattle band Chastity Belt tells us how secret Santa, medieval music, chili, and more influenced the making of their new record All My Friends — out now on Suicide Squeeze.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

1. Paperbag hats (Seahorse Sound Studios’s Solstice Soirée Selebrating our Sixth Sequence of Songs)

The last few times we recorded at Seahorse Sound Studios in LA, we donned paperbag hats, inspired by Gretchen’s famous paperbag hat she originally made to accompany the wench costume she put together for my medieval-themed 26th (!!) birthday party. After 10 years, she still has the original hat, stored safely in a hat box. The hat has made it through four moves, including her move from Seattle to Chicago.

We tend to record around the holidays, because we all usually have time off then. This photo was taken on the winter solstice, after dancing to medieval music, feasting, and opening secret santa gifts (see below). These sorts of activities keep us in good spirits while recording. It’s nice to reward ourselves with a celebration at the end of a grueling week of laying down bangers.

— Julia

2. Seahorse Sound Studios’s Secret Santa Solstice Selebration

Our last recording session at Seahorse was in December close to the holidays, so we decided to do a secret santa. I made some ground rules and everyone did an excellent job following them! No one knew who anyone else had the entire week and it became a fun game to try and guess, although someone may have spilled the beans of who she had from her hypotheses. There was a lot of anticipation that built up during the week, wondering who had who and trying to find the perfect gas station gift, to the point where we were all weirdly nervous to actually exchange the gifts, which we did during our Solstice Selebration. I think this may be a new tradition for us every time we’re at Seahorse. I also want to be clear that I made the Santa Reminders by hand, it’s a craft I’ve honed.

— Gretchen

3. Hydra, Greece

We were so lucky to be able to record in Greece at the beautiful Old Carpet Factory! We tracked “Pavement” and “Hold My Own” there, and I think that a splash of the Aegean Sea, a crumble of feta, and a whiff of donkey musk all made their way into those songs. I went to the museum at one point and there was a picture of Hydra from the 18- or 1900s, and it was so striking because it didn’t look that different from today. The buildings there are so old, the paths and steps through the city so worn and smooth. I think it helps me get out of my head being in a place like that cause it’s a good reminder that people have been walking those steps and in some way doing what you’re doing for a loooong time. Like nothing is that special or has to be so perfect cause in the long span of time it’s just a little blip and you might as well enjoy the mome.

— Gretchen

4. Medieval Music and Dancing

This is a little taste of what we like to put on while we dine and be merry during special occasions, such as the Seahorse Sound Studios’ Solstice Soirée Selebrating our Sixth Sequence of Songs. One year we made up an elaborate dance that we performed for Samur and Dave, which they loved. We also like to let ourselves explore a bit while we’re recording and at some point usually have an avant garde jam session where we’re all on different instruments… There may be synths or a vocoder in the mix, someone usually ends up at a piano. It’s good to just let yourself do whatever and make whatever sound you want without thinking about it too much, frees the soul.

— Gretchen

5. Our Famous Chili

When we get together to write songs we make meals together and have a few favorite recipes, Our Famous Chili is one of them! The last time we were together Lydia added adobo chilis to the mix and I think that made our best batch yet. Making a great album actually isn’t too different from cooking up a delicious pot of blue ribbon chili…

— Gretchen