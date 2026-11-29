A Scorsese passion project decades in the making, some god-tier practical set design from Dante Ferretti, and a towering Daniel Day-Lewis performance fueled by The Marshall Mathers LP - it's Gangs of New York week on Blank Check! David Lowery joins us to talk about the 2002 film that marked a transition for Marty into big-budget historical epic filmmaking. We're getting into the amazing roster of character actors filling out the Five Points. We're talking about the very surprising 2003 Oscars. We're learning about the history of New York City from Ric Burns, and we're also learning about Ben Hosley's family history. And we're saying WHOOPSIE DAISY a whole bunch of times. Grab a shillelagh and join us!

Check out On the Silver Globe.

See what the BBFC thought of Gangs of New York.

Watch Robin give Jack’s acceptance speech.

Watch Jack Black, Will Ferrell, and John C. Reilly sing at the 79th Oscars (2007).

Watch Taxi Driver the Musical.

Watch Goodfeathers.

Read Herbert Asbury’s book.

Read “ This Tiny E-Reader Is the Single Best Piece of Technology in Years” by Saahil Desai.

Read Lisa Schwarzbaum’s review of Gangs of New York.

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